D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Has $19.98 Million Position in NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lowered its stake in shares of NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) by 38.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 526,515 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 333,568 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. owned approximately 0.40% of NCR worth $19,981,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in NCR by 45.7% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 131,495 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,940,000 after acquiring an additional 41,265 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in NCR by 32.1% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 129,594 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,868,000 after acquiring an additional 31,478 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in NCR by 27.3% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 62,461 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,347,000 after acquiring an additional 13,412 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in NCR in the fourth quarter valued at about $579,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in NCR in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. 91.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE NCR opened at $44.59 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.56. NCR Co. has a fifty-two week low of $16.64 and a fifty-two week high of $50.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.74 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

NCR (NYSE:NCR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The information technology services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.04. NCR had a negative net margin of 1.25% and a positive return on equity of 23.42%. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that NCR Co. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other NCR news, COO Owen J. Sullivan sold 102,267 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.29, for a total value of $4,836,206.43. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 259,615 shares in the company, valued at $12,277,193.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Adrian Button sold 8,812 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.80, for a total transaction of $403,589.60. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of NCR from $53.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of NCR from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of NCR from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of NCR from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. NCR currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.33.

NCR Profile

NCR Corporation provides software and services worldwide. It operates through Banking, Retail, Hospitality, and Telecommunications and Technology segments. The Banking segment offers managed services and ATM-as-a-Service that allow banks to run their end-to-end ATM channels; software, services, and hardware, including interactive teller machines (ITM), as well as recycling, multi-function, and cash dispense ATMs; and digital banking solutions for financial institution's consumer and business customers.

