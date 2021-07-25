D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Has $20.39 Million Position in Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) by 55.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,263,169 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,762,151 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. owned approximately 0.30% of Coty worth $20,391,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Coty by 509.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 2,854 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Coty in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Veracity Capital LLC bought a new stake in Coty in the first quarter valued at about $90,000. Cigna Investments Inc. New bought a new stake in Coty in the first quarter valued at about $90,000. Finally, DRW Securities LLC bought a new stake in Coty in the first quarter valued at about $105,000. 25.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

COTY opened at $8.72 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.82. Coty Inc. has a one year low of $2.65 and a one year high of $10.49. The company has a market capitalization of $6.68 billion, a PE ratio of -7.58 and a beta of 2.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Coty in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Citigroup reissued a “focus list” rating and issued a $15.00 target price (up previously from $11.00) on shares of Coty in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Coty from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. TheStreet raised shares of Coty from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Coty from $7.00 to $7.60 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.78.

In other Coty news, major shareholder Holdco B.V. Cottage acquired 245,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.78 per share, for a total transaction of $2,894,346.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. The company provides prestige fragrances, skin care, and color cosmetics products through prestige retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, e-retailers, direct-to-consumer websites, and duty-free shops under the Alexander McQueen, Burberry, Bottega Veneta, Calvin Klein, Cavalli, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Kylie Jenner, Lacoste, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, Nikos, philosophy, and Tiffany & Co brands.

