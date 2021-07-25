D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. reduced its stake in TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) by 38.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,382,669 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,469,956 shares during the quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. owned 0.53% of TechnipFMC worth $18,394,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of TechnipFMC by 521.5% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,505 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,941 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TechnipFMC by 65.8% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,579 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 2,612 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of TechnipFMC in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Poehling Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TechnipFMC in the first quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TechnipFMC in the first quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Institutional investors own 76.58% of the company’s stock.

Get TechnipFMC alerts:

FTI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BTIG Research initiated coverage on TechnipFMC in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. AlphaValue downgraded TechnipFMC from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of TechnipFMC in a report on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on TechnipFMC from $8.80 to $8.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on TechnipFMC from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.34.

NYSE FTI opened at $6.94 on Friday. TechnipFMC plc has a fifty-two week low of $5.11 and a fifty-two week high of $13.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of 20.41 and a beta of 2.26. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.58.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. TechnipFMC had a return on equity of 1.40% and a net margin of 1.57%. The business’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that TechnipFMC plc will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TechnipFMC Company Profile

TechnipFMC plc engages in the oil and gas projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses. It operates through two segments, Subsea and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment designs and manufactures products and systems; performs engineering, procurement, and project management; and provides services used by oil and gas companies involved in offshore exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas.

Featured Article: Trading Penny Stocks



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI).

Receive News & Ratings for TechnipFMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TechnipFMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.