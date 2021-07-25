D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Purchases 127,134 Shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Edison International (NYSE:EIX) by 79.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 287,744 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 127,134 shares during the quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. owned about 0.08% of Edison International worth $16,861,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EIX. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Edison International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its position in shares of Edison International by 84.5% in the 1st quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 428 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Edison International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Camden Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Edison International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its position in shares of Edison International by 63.4% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 639 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. 86.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EIX opened at $56.23 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $21.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.03, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.56. The company’s fifty day moving average is $56.96. Edison International has a 1-year low of $48.47 and a 1-year high of $66.68.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. Edison International had a net margin of 6.68% and a return on equity of 11.47%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. Research analysts expect that Edison International will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be paid a $0.663 dividend. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.72%. This is a positive change from Edison International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 2nd. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio is 58.63%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on EIX shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Edison International from $73.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Edison International from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. TheStreet lowered shares of Edison International from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Edison International from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Edison International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.71.

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. As of March 03, 2021, it delivered electricity to 15 million residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other customers across Southern, Central, and Coastal California. Edison International also provides energy solutions to commercial and industrial users.

