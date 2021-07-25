D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Purchases 206,571 Shares of American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL) by 55.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 580,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 206,571 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. owned approximately 0.61% of American Equity Investment Life worth $18,313,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. South Dakota Investment Council acquired a new position in American Equity Investment Life in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,267,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in American Equity Investment Life in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,371,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 74.6% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 315,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,960,000 after purchasing an additional 135,000 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of American Equity Investment Life during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,795,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 998,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,477,000 after purchasing an additional 13,438 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.43% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Ted Morris Johnson sold 31,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.91, for a total transaction of $1,001,335.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 82,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,624,086.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert L. Howe sold 6,143 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total transaction of $184,351.43. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 70,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,115,705. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 41,723 shares of company stock valued at $1,321,179. 1.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:AEL opened at $31.80 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of $31.50. American Equity Investment Life Holding has a one year low of $19.06 and a one year high of $34.25.

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $497.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $491.14 million. American Equity Investment Life had a net margin of 19.17% and a return on equity of 5.56%. As a group, equities analysts predict that American Equity Investment Life Holding will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AEL. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American Equity Investment Life from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $21.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, upped their price target on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. American Equity Investment Life currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products in the United States. The company issues fixed index and rate annuities; and single premium immediate annuities. It markets its products through independent agents, including independent marketing organizations, broker/dealers, banks, and registered investment advisors.

