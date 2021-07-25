D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Purchases 271,285 Shares of TimkenSteel Co. (NYSE:TMST)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of TimkenSteel Co. (NYSE:TMST) by 27.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,274,194 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 271,285 shares during the quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. owned 2.79% of TimkenSteel worth $14,972,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royce & Associates LP bought a new position in TimkenSteel in the 1st quarter worth $12,701,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in TimkenSteel by 271.0% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 794,087 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,331,000 after purchasing an additional 580,061 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in TimkenSteel by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,768,531 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $79,530,000 after purchasing an additional 311,209 shares during the period. First Sabrepoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in TimkenSteel in the 1st quarter worth $3,408,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in TimkenSteel by 89.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 565,946 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,643,000 after purchasing an additional 267,677 shares during the period. 70.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TMST has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised TimkenSteel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, July 17th. TheStreet raised TimkenSteel from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on TimkenSteel from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. TimkenSteel has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.83.

In other news, EVP Kevin A. Raketich sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.25, for a total transaction of $142,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 59,958 shares in the company, valued at $854,401.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Randall H. Edwards sold 3,650 shares of TimkenSteel stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.40, for a total value of $56,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 85,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,315,622. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TMST opened at $12.69 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.20. The company has a market capitalization of $579.93 million, a PE ratio of -17.38 and a beta of 2.12. TimkenSteel Co. has a 52 week low of $3.45 and a 52 week high of $16.57.

TimkenSteel (NYSE:TMST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $273.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $244.90 million. TimkenSteel had a negative return on equity of 1.63% and a negative net margin of 3.81%. As a group, research analysts forecast that TimkenSteel Co. will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

About TimkenSteel

TimkenSteel Corporation manufactures and sells alloy steel, and carbon and micro-alloy steel products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in SBQ Steel Bar, Seamless Mechanical Steel Tubes, and Billets; and Value-added Precision Products and Services segments. It offers carbon, micro-alloy, and alloy steel ingots, bars, tubes, and billets, as well as supplies machining and thermal treatment services.

