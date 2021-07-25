D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Purchases 375,158 Shares of Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG) by 169.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 596,164 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 375,158 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. owned 0.35% of Janus Henderson Group worth $18,571,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA purchased a new stake in Janus Henderson Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Janus Henderson Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in Janus Henderson Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Janus Henderson Group by 2,760.0% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new stake in Janus Henderson Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $54,000. 60.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JHG stock opened at $39.98 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.70. Janus Henderson Group plc has a fifty-two week low of $18.80 and a fifty-two week high of $41.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.90 and a beta of 1.44.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $644.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $626.07 million. Janus Henderson Group had a net margin of 23.48% and a return on equity of 13.06%. Janus Henderson Group’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Janus Henderson Group plc will post 3.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.80%. This is a positive change from Janus Henderson Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 10th. Janus Henderson Group’s payout ratio is presently 50.50%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on JHG shares. Citigroup lowered shares of Janus Henderson Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Janus Henderson Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.33.

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

