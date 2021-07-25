D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Purchases 48,424 Shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) by 2,867.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,113 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 48,424 shares during the quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Monolithic Power Systems worth $17,700,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MPWR. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 61.7% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 13,522 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,776,000 after purchasing an additional 5,161 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Monolithic Power Systems in the 1st quarter worth $2,769,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in Monolithic Power Systems in the 1st quarter worth $5,270,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 74.4% in the 1st quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 9,149 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,232,000 after purchasing an additional 3,902 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp raised its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 42.2% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 7,537 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,662,000 after purchasing an additional 2,237 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.50% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Michael Hsing sold 8,479 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.40, for a total value of $2,767,545.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,018,373 shares in the company, valued at approximately $332,396,947.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeff Zhou sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $402.51, for a total transaction of $402,510.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,022,447.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 64,754 shares of company stock worth $22,714,742 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MPWR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Monolithic Power Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $425.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $420.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $400.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $413.33.

Shares of MPWR stock opened at $414.26 on Friday. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $235.62 and a one year high of $415.85. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $358.41. The stock has a market cap of $18.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 112.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.89.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $254.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $242.43 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 18.65% and a return on equity of 18.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 4.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.18%.

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer applications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

