D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Purchases New Stake in Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 766,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,695,000.
Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of RKT. Gables Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Rocket Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Rocket Companies during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in Rocket Companies during the first quarter worth $40,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Rocket Companies during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Rocket Companies during the first quarter worth $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.67% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE:RKT opened at $17.34 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.78. Rocket Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.22 and a 52 week high of $43.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 20.92 and a current ratio of 20.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.43 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.44.
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on RKT shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Rocket Companies from $23.00 to $21.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Piper Sandler began coverage on Rocket Companies in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Rocket Companies from $23.00 to $18.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Barclays cut their price target on Rocket Companies from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Rocket Companies from $24.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.06.
Rocket Companies Company Profile
Rocket Companies, Inc engages in the tech-driven real estate, mortgage, and eCommerce businesses in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; Rocket Auto, an automotive retail marketplace that provides centralized and virtual car sales support to national car rental and online car purchasing platforms; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.
