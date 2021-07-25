D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Purchases New Stake in Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 766,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,695,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of RKT. Gables Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Rocket Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Rocket Companies during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in Rocket Companies during the first quarter worth $40,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Rocket Companies during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Rocket Companies during the first quarter worth $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RKT opened at $17.34 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.78. Rocket Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.22 and a 52 week high of $43.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 20.92 and a current ratio of 20.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.43 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.44.

Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.37). Rocket Companies had a net margin of 19.96% and a return on equity of 139.59%. The firm had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.41 billion. Research analysts forecast that Rocket Companies, Inc. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on RKT shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Rocket Companies from $23.00 to $21.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Piper Sandler began coverage on Rocket Companies in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Rocket Companies from $23.00 to $18.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Barclays cut their price target on Rocket Companies from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Rocket Companies from $24.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.06.

Rocket Companies, Inc engages in the tech-driven real estate, mortgage, and eCommerce businesses in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; Rocket Auto, an automotive retail marketplace that provides centralized and virtual car sales support to national car rental and online car purchasing platforms; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

