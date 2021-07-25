D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Raises Stake in Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) by 34.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 822,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 212,740 shares during the quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. owned approximately 0.43% of Sterling Bancorp worth $18,934,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Sterling Bancorp by 45.7% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 71,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,649,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 10,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 6.0% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 19,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $459,000 after buying an additional 1,136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 7.3% in the first quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 17,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 1,154 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Sterling Bancorp alerts:

In related news, insider Thomas X. Geisel sold 3,974 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.48, for a total value of $101,257.52. Also, CEO Jack L. Kopnisky sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.31, for a total value of $632,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 518,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,120,400.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Maxim Group lifted their price objective on Sterling Bancorp from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sterling Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. B. Riley reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Sterling Bancorp in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Sterling Bancorp in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.71.

Shares of Sterling Bancorp stock opened at $21.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.78. The firm has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a PE ratio of 12.02 and a beta of 1.70. Sterling Bancorp has a twelve month low of $9.83 and a twelve month high of $27.22.

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $249.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $252.52 million. Sterling Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.56% and a net margin of 33.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Sterling Bancorp will post 2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 30th. Sterling Bancorp’s payout ratio is 23.33%.

Sterling Bancorp Company Profile

Sterling Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Sterling National Bank that provides various banking products and services to commercial, consumer, and municipal clients in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and non-interest checking, savings, money market, time, and demand deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

Read More: Upside/Downside Explanation

Receive News & Ratings for Sterling Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sterling Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.