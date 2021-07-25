D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Reduces Holdings in Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lowered its position in shares of Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR) by 31.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,492 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 28,715 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. owned approximately 0.26% of Coherent worth $16,056,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of COHR. FIL Ltd raised its stake in shares of Coherent by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 82,099 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $12,316,000 after purchasing an additional 1,858 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Coherent during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of Coherent by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 27,597 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $4,139,000 after purchasing an additional 2,476 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Coherent by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 12,722 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,909,000 after purchasing an additional 1,731 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Coherent by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,231 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Coherent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Coherent in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $196.00.

Coherent stock opened at $259.79 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.85 and a beta of 1.63. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $261.58. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Coherent, Inc. has a 12 month low of $103.00 and a 12 month high of $270.99.

Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $374.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $330.76 million. Coherent had a negative net margin of 12.10% and a positive return on equity of 6.24%. The firm’s revenue was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Coherent, Inc. will post 4.78 EPS for the current year.

About Coherent

Coherent, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and service of lasers and related accessories. It operates through the following business segments: OEM Laser Sources (OLS), and Industrial Lasers and Systems (ILS). The OLS segment focuses on laser sources and complex optical sub-systems, typically used in microelectronics manufacturing, medical diagnostics, and therapeutic medical applications.

