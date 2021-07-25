D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Sells 1,311,661 Shares of Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. reduced its position in Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) by 34.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,540,331 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,311,661 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. owned about 0.64% of Amarin worth $15,776,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Amarin by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,339,079 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,365,000 after acquiring an additional 363,813 shares during the last quarter. DG Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Amarin by 43.0% in the 1st quarter. DG Capital Management LLC now owns 3,177,146 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $19,730,000 after acquiring an additional 955,693 shares during the last quarter. Oracle Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Amarin by 101.9% during the 1st quarter. Oracle Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,084,839 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,947,000 after buying an additional 1,052,053 shares during the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in Amarin during the 1st quarter valued at $10,589,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in Amarin by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,563,732 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,707,000 after buying an additional 136,225 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.29% of the company’s stock.

AMRN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Amarin from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $5.50 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Amarin in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $5.00 target price (down from $6.00) on shares of Amarin in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.31.

NASDAQ:AMRN opened at $4.02 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -80.40 and a beta of 2.23. Amarin Co. plc has a one year low of $3.36 and a one year high of $9.25. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.52.

Amarin Company Profile

Amarin Corporation plc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases in the United States. Its lead product is VASCEPA, a prescription-only omega-3 fatty acid product, used as an adjunct to diet for reducing triglyceride levels in adult patients with severe hypertriglyceridemia.

