D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Sells 150,821 Shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. reduced its stake in The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) by 36.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 266,279 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 150,821 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.’s holdings in The Bank of Nova Scotia were worth $16,659,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia by 5.6% in the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 710,562 shares of the bank’s stock worth $44,446,000 after acquiring an additional 37,391 shares during the period. BSW Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia in the first quarter worth $203,000. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia by 7.0% in the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 10,469 shares of the bank’s stock worth $655,000 after acquiring an additional 687 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia by 25.7% in the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 1,818,078 shares of the bank’s stock worth $113,727,000 after acquiring an additional 371,201 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia by 63.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,329,357 shares of the bank’s stock worth $83,153,000 after acquiring an additional 516,315 shares during the period. 46.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BNS. Credit Suisse Group raised The Bank of Nova Scotia from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from C$77.00 to C$84.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$82.00 to C$83.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Barclays raised The Bank of Nova Scotia from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $82.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. CIBC lifted their price objective on The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$91.00 to C$92.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Desjardins lifted their price objective on The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$85.00 to C$89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.37.

NYSE BNS opened at $62.00 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $65.05. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a twelve month low of $40.15 and a twelve month high of $68.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.94.

The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The bank reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.51. The Bank of Nova Scotia had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 19.62%. The business had revenue of $7.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $0.745 per share. This is an increase from The Bank of Nova Scotia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $2.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.81%. The Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.59%.

Bank of Nova Scotia engages in the provision of financial products and services, including personal, commercial, corporate, and investment banking. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Other. The Other segment includes group treasury, smaller operating segments and business line elimination items.

