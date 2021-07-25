D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Sells 170,502 Shares of Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) by 48.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 178,116 shares of the company’s stock after selling 170,502 shares during the quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. owned approximately 0.27% of Ingredion worth $16,016,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of INGR. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Ingredion during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new stake in Ingredion in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. AGF Investments LLC bought a new stake in Ingredion in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Ingredion by 83.5% in the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Ingredion by 77.4% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Ingredion alerts:

Shares of NYSE INGR opened at $87.28 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.85 billion, a PE ratio of 229.69 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $92.48. Ingredion Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $68.71 and a fifty-two week high of $98.05.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. Ingredion had a return on equity of 15.90% and a net margin of 0.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.59 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ingredion Incorporated will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be issued a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. Ingredion’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.09%.

In other Ingredion news, SVP Larry Fernandes sold 750 shares of Ingredion stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $71,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,576,240. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on INGR shares. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Ingredion in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. TheStreet downgraded Ingredion from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ingredion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th.

About Ingredion

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells starches and sweeteners for various industries. It operates through four segments: North America; South America; Asia Pacific; and Europe, Middle East, and Africa. The company offers sweetener products comprising glucose syrups, high maltose syrups, high fructose corn syrups, caramel colors, dextrose, polyols, maltodextrins, and glucose syrup solids, as well as food-grade and industrial starches, biomaterials, and nutrition ingredients.

Featured Article: How does a margin account work?

Receive News & Ratings for Ingredion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingredion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.