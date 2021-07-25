D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Sells 238,714 Shares of QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lessened its stake in shares of QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) by 42.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 320,857 shares of the company’s stock after selling 238,714 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. owned 0.14% of QIAGEN worth $15,613,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of QIAGEN by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after buying an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust raised its position in shares of QIAGEN by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 5,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of QIAGEN by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of QIAGEN by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after buying an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of QIAGEN by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 4,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. 52.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on QGEN shares. DZ Bank reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of QIAGEN in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Cheuvreux lowered shares of QIAGEN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.53 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of QIAGEN from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of QIAGEN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of QIAGEN in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.71.

NYSE QGEN opened at $51.99 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.37. QIAGEN has a 52-week low of $45.33 and a 52-week high of $59.00. The company has a market capitalization of $11.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.08, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.24.

QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.03. QIAGEN had a net margin of 21.72% and a return on equity of 21.06%. The firm had revenue of $567.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $557.57 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that QIAGEN will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

QIAGEN Company Profile

QIAGEN N.V. provides sample to insight solutions that transform biological materials into molecular insights worldwide. The company offers primary sample technology consumables, such as nucleic stabilization and purification kits designed for primary sample materials, manual and automated processing for genotyping, gene expression, and viral and bacterial analysis, as well as silica membranes and magnetic bead technologies; secondary sample technology consumables, including kits and components for purification of nucleic acids from secondary sample materials; and instruments for nucleic acid purification and accessories.

