D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Sells 51,355 Shares of ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. trimmed its position in shares of ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB) by 17.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 235,246 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 51,355 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. owned 0.93% of ArcBest worth $16,554,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in ArcBest by 4.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,154,735 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $292,368,000 after purchasing an additional 183,386 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in ArcBest by 527.7% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 661,076 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $46,520,000 after purchasing an additional 555,764 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new position in ArcBest during the fourth quarter valued at $632,000. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in ArcBest by 106.0% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 499,862 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,175,000 after purchasing an additional 257,253 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in ArcBest by 9.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 449,125 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,604,000 after purchasing an additional 37,484 shares during the period. 87.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ ARCB opened at $57.69 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $64.30. ArcBest Co. has a twelve month low of $28.52 and a twelve month high of $93.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.81.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The transportation company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.42. ArcBest had a return on equity of 12.68% and a net margin of 3.02%. The business had revenue of $829.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $801.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that ArcBest Co. will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. ArcBest’s payout ratio is 9.91%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ARCB shares. Citigroup reduced their price objective on ArcBest from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised ArcBest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, May 31st. Vertical Research raised ArcBest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Truist Securities cut their price target on ArcBest from $90.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Truist raised their price target on ArcBest from $55.00 to $84.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. ArcBest currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.91.

In other news, VP Michael R. Johns sold 6,000 shares of ArcBest stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.56, for a total value of $471,360.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 37,565 shares in the company, valued at $2,951,106.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Timothy D. Thorne sold 11,064 shares of ArcBest stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.22, for a total value of $953,938.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 71,466 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,161,798.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 103,536 shares of company stock worth $8,571,704 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

ArcBest Corporation provides freight transportation and integrated logistics services. It operates through three segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest, and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, nonbulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products through less-than-truckload services.

