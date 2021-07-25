D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Trims Stake in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. reduced its position in shares of Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) by 98.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 173,510 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 16,165,858 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. owned approximately 0.21% of Guidewire Software worth $17,634,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Guidewire Software during the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in Guidewire Software by 37.4% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 984 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Corp grew its position in Guidewire Software by 8.3% in the first quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 1,509 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR grew its position in Guidewire Software by 11.0% in the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 1,550 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Circle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Guidewire Software in the fourth quarter worth $204,000.

In related news, CFO Jeffrey Elliott Cooper sold 837 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.24, for a total value of $93,944.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $450,531.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider James Winston King sold 1,044 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.24, for a total transaction of $117,178.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $779,843.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,133 shares of company stock valued at $915,349. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Guidewire Software from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Guggenheim reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Guidewire Software in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Guidewire Software from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Guidewire Software has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $128.57.

Shares of NYSE:GWRE opened at $114.89 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -359.02 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $107.43. The company has a current ratio of 6.10, a quick ratio of 6.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a 12 month low of $91.76 and a 12 month high of $134.21.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 1st. The technology company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $164.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.18 million. Guidewire Software had a negative net margin of 3.52% and a negative return on equity of 0.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Guidewire Software

Guidewire Software, Inc provides software products for property and casualty insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite comprising Guidewire PolicyCenter, BillingCenter, and ClaimCenter applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform, which offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers.

