DA Davidson Comments on Fulton Financial Co.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:FULT)

Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson upped their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Fulton Financial in a research report issued on Thursday, July 22nd. DA Davidson analyst R. Gunther now forecasts that the bank will earn $1.35 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.20.

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.05. Fulton Financial had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 25.29%. The business had revenue of $214.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $217.31 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

FULT has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fulton Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Fulton Financial in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th.

FULT stock opened at $15.17 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.18 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.39. Fulton Financial has a twelve month low of $8.89 and a twelve month high of $18.41.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FULT. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Fulton Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $24,732,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Fulton Financial by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,438,480 shares of the bank’s stock worth $365,098,000 after buying an additional 1,148,083 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Fulton Financial by 262.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,133,217 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,415,000 after buying an additional 820,931 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in Fulton Financial by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,295,818 shares of the bank’s stock worth $67,363,000 after buying an additional 770,627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Fulton Financial by 140.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 746,993 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,502,000 after buying an additional 436,590 shares in the last quarter. 63.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Meg R. Mueller sold 11,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.68, for a total transaction of $198,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.69%. Fulton Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.85%.

Fulton Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company that provides banking and financial services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various checking accounts and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers secured consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit, automobile loans, personal lines of credit, and checking account overdraft protection; construction and jumbo residential mortgage loans; and commercial lending products comprising commercial, financial, agricultural, and real estate loans.

