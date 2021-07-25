DAD Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $512,771.00 (DAD)

DAD (CURRENCY:DAD) traded 2.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on July 25th. One DAD coin can currently be bought for about $0.15 or 0.00000439 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, DAD has traded up 7.6% against the U.S. dollar. DAD has a total market capitalization of $55.25 million and approximately $512,771.00 worth of DAD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002898 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.95 or 0.00049138 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.14 or 0.00017811 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002741 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002900 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $285.53 or 0.00827655 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00006099 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000334 BTC.

DAD Profile

DAD (DAD) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 28th, 2019. DAD’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 364,533,968 coins. DAD’s official message board is medium.com/@dad_chain . DAD’s official Twitter account is @dad_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DAD is dad.one

According to CryptoCompare, “DAD as a new generation of decentralized advertising public chain, has made advertising data more open and transparent so that advertisers are able to know where their money is spent without infringing on users' privacy. Moreover, micro-amount and high-frequency settlement is now an option in the advertising industry thanks to the Lightning Network, and combined with incentives of the token economy, empowering all parties to maintain a healthy advertising ecology. “

DAD Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DAD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DAD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

