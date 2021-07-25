Daseke, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSKE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $369.70 Million

Brokerages forecast that Daseke, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSKE) will announce sales of $369.70 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Daseke’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $376.60 million and the lowest is $362.80 million. Daseke posted sales of $351.70 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Daseke will report full-year sales of $1.45 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.45 billion to $1.46 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.57 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Daseke.

Daseke (NASDAQ:DSKE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $333.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $345.70 million. Daseke had a return on equity of 62.64% and a net margin of 1.16%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DSKE. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Daseke in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Daseke from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Daseke in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Daseke from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.75.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Daseke by 0.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 303,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,574,000 after purchasing an additional 2,301 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Daseke by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 3,260 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Daseke by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 53,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 3,340 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Daseke by 371.1% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 8,881 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Daseke in the first quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Institutional investors own 37.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DSKE stock opened at $6.80 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $443.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.00 and a beta of 2.12. Daseke has a fifty-two week low of $3.60 and a fifty-two week high of $9.00.

Daseke, Inc provides transportation and logistics solutions with a focus on flatbed and specialized freight in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through two segments, Flatbed Solutions and Specialized Solutions. The company transports aircraft parts, manufacturing equipment, structural steel, pressure vessels, wind turbine blades, commercial glass, high security cargo, arms, ammunition and explosives, lumber, and building and construction materials, as well as heavy machinery, such as construction, mining, and agriculture.

