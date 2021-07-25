Dash Price Tops $143.61 on Exchanges (DASH)

Dash (CURRENCY:DASH) traded 3.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 25th. Dash has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion and approximately $282.12 million worth of Dash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dash coin can now be bought for about $143.61 or 0.00377473 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Dash has traded 26.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Dash alerts:

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000266 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002787 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.04 or 0.00013247 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002334 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $480.14 or 0.01261998 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0329 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000013 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 15.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000156 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0851 or 0.00000224 BTC.

Dash Profile

Dash is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 19th, 2014. Dash’s total supply is 10,246,657 coins. Dash’s official website is www.dash.org . Dash’s official message board is www.dash.org/forum . The Reddit community for Dash is /r/dashpay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dash’s official Twitter account is @Dashpay and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Dash is an open-source cryptocurrency. It is an altcoin that was forked from the Bitcoin protocol. It is also a decentralized autonomous organization (DAO) run by a subset of its users, which are called “masternodes”. The currency permits transactions that can be untraceable. Created in 2014, Dash is comprised of features such as: Two-tier network with incentivized nodes and decentralized project governance (Masternodes)Instantly settled payments (InstantSend)Instantly immutable blockchain (ChainLocks)Optional privacy (PrivateSend)Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), CryptoID (Backup), and WhatToMine (Block Time only) “

Dash Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dash using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Dash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.