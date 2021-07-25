DATA Trading Up 0.8% Over Last 7 Days (DTA)

DATA (CURRENCY:DTA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on July 25th. One DATA coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, DATA has traded 0.8% higher against the dollar. DATA has a total market capitalization of $5.15 million and $284,500.00 worth of DATA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get DATA alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002907 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.33 or 0.00047483 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.18 or 0.00017965 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002647 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002910 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $281.01 or 0.00817338 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00006068 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000334 BTC.

About DATA

DATA is a coin. It was first traded on January 17th, 2018. DATA’s total supply is 11,500,000,000 coins. DATA’s official website is data.eco . The Reddit community for DATA is https://reddit.com/r/DATAblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DATA’s official Twitter account is @Blockchain_Data and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for DATA is medium.com/@Blockchain_Data

According to CryptoCompare, “Data is a blockchain-based advertising protocol initiated by the Blockchain Data Foundation, a company limited by guarantee to be incorporated in Singapore and governed in a not-for-profit manner. The Data team aims to mitigate the ad fraud seen on the actual advertising systems. In order to prevent the fraud propagated into the network traffic and deliver the heightened security with the consensus from the community, the platform will leverage the blockchain technology and Artificial Intelligence to register the user's attention patterns over a decentralized P2P protocol. Data token (DTA) is an ERC-20 token that will be used as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

Buying and Selling DATA

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DATA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DATA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DATA using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DATA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DATA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.