Databroker 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $178.00 (DTX)

Databroker (CURRENCY:DTX) traded 9.5% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on July 25th. During the last week, Databroker has traded up 15.2% against the US dollar. One Databroker coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0447 or 0.00000130 BTC on exchanges. Databroker has a market cap of $3.54 million and $178.00 worth of Databroker was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002905 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.85 or 0.00048960 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.13 or 0.00017822 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002732 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002908 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $284.11 or 0.00825430 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00006123 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000335 BTC.

About Databroker

DTX is a coin. It launched on January 22nd, 2018. Databroker’s total supply is 225,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 79,215,213 coins. Databroker’s official Twitter account is @DataBrokerDAO . Databroker’s official website is databrokerdao.com . Databroker’s official message board is medium.com/databrokerdao

According to CryptoCompare, “DataBroker DAO is the first marketplace to sell & buy sensor data. As a decentralised marketplace for IoT sensor data using Blockchain technology, DataBroker DAO enables sensor owners to turn generated data into revenue streams. This will open up a wealth of opportunities for various industries. Data will be used and become more effective. “

Databroker Coin Trading

