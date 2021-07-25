Databroker (DTX) Trading Up 25% This Week

Databroker (CURRENCY:DTX) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 25th. One Databroker coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0447 or 0.00000117 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Databroker has a market capitalization of $3.54 million and approximately $178.00 worth of Databroker was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Databroker has traded up 25% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Databroker

Databroker (DTX) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 22nd, 2018. Databroker’s total supply is 225,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 79,215,213 coins. Databroker’s official Twitter account is @DataBrokerDAO . Databroker’s official message board is medium.com/databrokerdao . Databroker’s official website is databrokerdao.com

According to CryptoCompare, “DataBroker DAO is the first marketplace to sell & buy sensor data. As a decentralised marketplace for IoT sensor data using Blockchain technology, DataBroker DAO enables sensor owners to turn generated data into revenue streams. This will open up a wealth of opportunities for various industries. Data will be used and become more effective. “

Databroker Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Databroker directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Databroker should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Databroker using one of the exchanges listed above.

