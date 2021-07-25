Datamine FLUX Price Tops $0.31 on Major Exchanges (FLUX)

Datamine FLUX (CURRENCY:FLUX) traded 19.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 25th. One Datamine FLUX coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.31 or 0.00000897 BTC on exchanges. Datamine FLUX has a total market capitalization of $198,022.65 and $9,118.00 worth of Datamine FLUX was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Datamine FLUX has traded 25.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002862 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001735 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.59 or 0.00038912 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.36 or 0.00121262 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $48.45 or 0.00138697 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34,826.17 or 0.99698513 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002847 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $302.13 or 0.00864928 BTC.

Datamine FLUX Profile

Datamine FLUX’s total supply is 631,708 coins. Datamine FLUX’s official Twitter account is @dataminenetwork

Datamine FLUX Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datamine FLUX directly using US dollars.

