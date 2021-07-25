Datamine Market Capitalization Achieves $468,288.03 (DAM)

Datamine (CURRENCY:DAM) traded down 4.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on July 25th. Datamine has a total market cap of $468,288.03 and $40,408.00 worth of Datamine was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Datamine has traded down 9.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Datamine coin can now be purchased for about $0.10 or 0.00000290 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000384 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.74 or 0.00271654 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0739 or 0.00000210 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0245 or 0.00000070 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001247 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $293.90 or 0.00833925 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00004556 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Datamine Profile

DAM is a coin. It launched on May 8th, 2020. Datamine’s total supply is 16,876,779 coins and its circulating supply is 4,582,616 coins. The Reddit community for Datamine is https://reddit.com/r/dataminecrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Datamine is medium.com/bulwark-cryptocurrency . Datamine’s official website is bulwarkcrypto.com . Datamine’s official Twitter account is @dataminenetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Datamine Network is a new non-custodial and decentralized open-source economic system that uses smart contracts to create Adaptive Money. This deflationary DeFi protocol generates FLUX tokens every 15 seconds. “

Datamine Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datamine directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Datamine should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Datamine using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

