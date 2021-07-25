DAV Coin Market Capitalization Reaches $1.29 Million (DAV)

DAV Coin (CURRENCY:DAV) traded 39.4% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 25th. In the last seven days, DAV Coin has traded 35.1% higher against the dollar. DAV Coin has a total market cap of $1.29 million and $744,401.00 worth of DAV Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DAV Coin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0019 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get DAV Coin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000564 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.82 or 0.00051839 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $125.47 or 0.00365068 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $34,368.54 or 0.99995502 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00008462 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.26 or 0.00032750 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00006402 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.73 or 0.00051579 BTC.

DAV Coin Profile

DAV Coin (CRYPTO:DAV) is a coin. It was first traded on October 30th, 2017. DAV Coin’s total supply is 1,380,276,938 coins and its circulating supply is 693,650,813 coins. The official website for DAV Coin is dav.network . DAV Coin’s official Twitter account is @DavorCoin . DAV Coin’s official message board is medium.com/davnetwork . The Reddit community for DAV Coin is /r/DAVNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “DAV is an open source transportation platform. It provides the users with a decentralized marketplace where he can buy or sell transportations services. The DAV protocol links the vehicles, users, and service providers by giving them the tools to discover, communicate, and transact with each other. The DAV token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is a utility token used to pay for transportation services on the DAV platform. “

Buying and Selling DAV Coin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAV Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DAV Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DAV Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DAV Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DAV Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.