Dawn Protocol Achieves Market Cap of $237.61 Million (DAWN)

Dawn Protocol (CURRENCY:DAWN) traded 13.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 25th. During the last seven days, Dawn Protocol has traded up 45.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Dawn Protocol coin can now be purchased for about $3.41 or 0.00008939 BTC on popular exchanges. Dawn Protocol has a market capitalization of $237.61 million and $169.30 million worth of Dawn Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002619 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.53 or 0.00048556 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002690 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.31 or 0.00016535 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002623 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $314.23 or 0.00823233 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00005606 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000319 BTC.

About Dawn Protocol

Dawn Protocol (DAWN) is a coin. Dawn Protocol’s total supply is 76,588,157 coins and its circulating supply is 69,638,336 coins. The official message board for Dawn Protocol is medium.com/@dawnprotocol . Dawn Protocol’s official website is dawn.org . Dawn Protocol’s official Twitter account is @DawnProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Dawn token started as a FirstBlood 1ST token. FirstBlood tokens were created back in 2016, being the third notable token sale on Ethereum. In 2020, a token swap begun to convert legacy FirstBlood 1ST to new Dawn token. Today, the Dawn token can be used on FirstBlood Esports platform for paid competitive video gaming. “

