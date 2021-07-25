DBV Technologies S.A. (NASDAQ:DBVT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

DBV Technologies S.A. (NASDAQ:DBVT) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $6.70.

DBVT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Societe Generale upgraded shares of DBV Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DBV Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Bryan, Garnier & Co raised shares of DBV Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ DBVT opened at $5.36 on Friday. DBV Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $1.35 and a fifty-two week high of $7.38. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.72. The company has a market capitalization of $589.71 million, a P/E ratio of -4.25 and a beta of 2.59.

DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $2.94 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that DBV Technologies will post -2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in shares of DBV Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $970,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in DBV Technologies by 46.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,554,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,284,000 after purchasing an additional 490,072 shares in the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC increased its stake in DBV Technologies by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 7,695,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,017,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100,000 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in DBV Technologies by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,328,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,078,000 after purchasing an additional 241,909 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DBV Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $92,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.60% of the company’s stock.

DBV Technologies Company Profile

DBV Technologies SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of epicutaneous immunotherapy products. Its lead product candidate is Viaskin Peanut, an immunotherapy product, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of peanut allergies in 4 to 11 years of age children, adolescents, and adults.

