DEAPcoin Market Capitalization Tops $27.04 Million (DEP)

DEAPcoin (CURRENCY:DEP) traded 1.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on July 25th. During the last week, DEAPcoin has traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One DEAPcoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0064 or 0.00000017 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. DEAPcoin has a total market cap of $27.04 million and $2.03 million worth of DEAPcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get DEAPcoin alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002619 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.53 or 0.00048556 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002690 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.31 or 0.00016535 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002623 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $314.23 or 0.00823233 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00005606 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000319 BTC.

DEAPcoin Coin Profile

DEAPcoin (CRYPTO:DEP) is a coin. It was first traded on August 27th, 2019. DEAPcoin’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,194,617,875 coins. DEAPcoin’s official website is dea.sg . DEAPcoin’s official Twitter account is @PlayMining_SG and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DEAPCOIN is an Entertainment Company that will create a new economy and culture with entertainment and assets in the digital age based on blockchain technology. A new culture and market created on the basis of “fun”. It aims to change/defy the conventional way of the era where users buy “fun” with the money we earn working. “

Buying and Selling DEAPcoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEAPcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DEAPcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DEAPcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DEAPcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DEAPcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.