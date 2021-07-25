DecentBet Price Reaches $0.0032 on Exchanges (DBET)

DecentBet (CURRENCY:DBET) traded 57.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on July 25th. In the last week, DecentBet has traded 7.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. DecentBet has a market capitalization of $600,194.26 and $543.00 worth of DecentBet was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DecentBet coin can now be purchased for about $0.0032 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002900 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.35 or 0.00047430 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.20 or 0.00017977 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002637 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002902 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $282.73 or 0.00820039 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00005955 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000332 BTC.

DBET is a coin. It was first traded on September 23rd, 2017. DecentBet’s total supply is 188,632,973 coins. DecentBet’s official website is www.decent.bet . DecentBet’s official Twitter account is @Decent_Bet and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DecentBet is /r/decentbet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Decent.bet is a smart contract-based sports betting platform and an online casino. DBET is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token that will be used for all purposes within Decent.bet's platform. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DecentBet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DecentBet should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DecentBet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

