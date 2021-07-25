Decentral Games Market Cap Hits $40.89 Million (DG)

Decentral Games (CURRENCY:DG) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on July 25th. Decentral Games has a market cap of $40.89 million and $3.70 million worth of Decentral Games was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Decentral Games coin can now be purchased for $143.55 or 0.00415612 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Decentral Games has traded up 36.1% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Decentral Games Profile

Decentral Games was first traded on November 26th, 2020. Decentral Games’ total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 284,824 coins. The official website for Decentral Games is decentral.games . Decentral Games’ official Twitter account is @decentralgames and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Decentral Games is a community-owned casino ecosystem powered by the $DG token. All games are built-in Decentraland and on Matic Network's L2 using a meta-transactional architecture to deliver seamless, signatureless, and free in-game transactions – all while maintaining open source logic and user custody of funds. decentral.games is a DAO-governed metaverse casino powered by $DG. Players earn $DG rewards for playing games, LPs earn $DG for providing liquidity, and holders earn $DG for participating in the governance of the casino house funds treasury. “

Decentral Games Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decentral Games directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Decentral Games should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Decentral Games using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

