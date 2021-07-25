Decibel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBTX) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Decibel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBTX) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $29.50.

Several brokerages recently commented on DBTX. Zacks Investment Research raised Decibel Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Decibel Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 31st.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DBTX. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Decibel Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in Decibel Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $47,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in Decibel Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $77,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Decibel Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $84,000. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP bought a new position in Decibel Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $114,000. Institutional investors own 73.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Decibel Therapeutics stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $7.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 179,283. The company has a market capitalization of $176.54 million and a P/E ratio of -0.36. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.08. Decibel Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $6.18 and a 12 month high of $24.39.

Decibel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DBTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($1.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.55). Equities analysts expect that Decibel Therapeutics will post -1.87 EPS for the current year.

About Decibel Therapeutics

Decibel Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in discovering and developing transformative treatments for hearing and balance disorders. Its product candidates and programs focuses on three areas, such as Gene Therapies for Congenital, Monogenic Hearing Loss designed to restore functional cells within the cochlea to address hearing disorders caused by single gene mutations; Gene Therapies for Hair Cell Regeneration designed to replace lost hair cells within the inner ear to address acquired hearing loss and balance disorders; and Otoprotection Therapeutic in clinical development to prevent hearing loss in cancer patients undergoing chemotherapy with cisplatin.

