DeepBrain Chain (DBC) Reaches Market Cap of $22.55 Million

DeepBrain Chain (CURRENCY:DBC) traded up 9.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 25th. DeepBrain Chain has a market capitalization of $22.55 million and $357,971.00 worth of DeepBrain Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, DeepBrain Chain has traded up 11.6% against the U.S. dollar. One DeepBrain Chain coin can now be purchased for about $0.0070 or 0.00000019 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002629 BTC.

PRiVCY (PRIV) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,616.40 or 0.09040772 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001650 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002628 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.32 or 0.00037652 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002629 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.01 or 0.00047334 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About DeepBrain Chain

DeepBrain Chain (CRYPTO:DBC) is a coin. It launched on December 12th, 2017. DeepBrain Chain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,200,000,000 coins. DeepBrain Chain’s official website is www.deepbrainchain.org . The Reddit community for DeepBrain Chain is /r/DeepBrainChain . DeepBrain Chain’s official Twitter account is @DeepBrainChain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The DeepBrain Chain is an NEO-based artificial intelligence platform that will leverage the blockchain technology to implement a decentralized, low-cost, and AI computing platform. By using the blockchain technology the platform's AI will be powered by the computational power of the network mining nodes. Furthermore, the mining nodes will be incentivized using the Smart Contracts feature. The DeepBrain Chain token (DBC) will be used to reward the network miners. “

