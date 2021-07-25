DeGate (DG) Tops 1-Day Volume of $70,517.00

DeGate (CURRENCY:DG) traded up 3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on July 25th. One DeGate coin can currently be bought for $0.28 or 0.00000818 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, DeGate has traded up 3.9% against the dollar. DeGate has a total market capitalization of $21.30 million and $70,517.00 worth of DeGate was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002917 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001749 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.39 or 0.00039053 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 22.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.84 or 0.00124922 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.78 or 0.00142245 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $34,198.93 or 0.99727820 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002844 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $299.58 or 0.00873608 BTC.

DeGate Coin Profile

DeGate was first traded on November 26th, 2020. DeGate’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 75,969,769 coins. DeGate’s official Twitter account is @decentralgames

According to CryptoCompare, “Decentral Games is a community-owned casino ecosystem powered by the $DG token. All games are built-in Decentraland and on Matic Network's L2 using a meta-transactional architecture to deliver seamless, signatureless, and free in-game transactions – all while maintaining open source logic and user custody of funds. decentral.games is a DAO-governed metaverse casino powered by $DG. Players earn $DG rewards for playing games, LPs earn $DG for providing liquidity, and holders earn $DG for participating in the governance of the casino house funds treasury. “

