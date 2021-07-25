DeHive Achieves Market Cap of $472,837.33 (DHV)

DeHive (CURRENCY:DHV) traded 5% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 25th. One DeHive coin can now be purchased for about $0.57 or 0.00001477 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, DeHive has traded up 4.2% against the US dollar. DeHive has a total market capitalization of $472,837.33 and approximately $544,823.00 worth of DeHive was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002604 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001703 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.89 or 0.00038769 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.48 or 0.00115795 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.99 or 0.00132752 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $38,258.49 or 0.99599698 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002709 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $321.87 or 0.00837933 BTC.

DeHive Coin Profile

DeHive’s total supply is 2,481,041 coins and its circulating supply is 833,532 coins. DeHive’s official Twitter account is @dehive_finance

DeHive Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeHive directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeHive should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DeHive using one of the exchanges listed above.

