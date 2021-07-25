Delphy Price Down 11.3% Over Last Week (DPY)

Delphy (CURRENCY:DPY) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on July 25th. One Delphy coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0058 or 0.00000017 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Delphy has a total market cap of $362,515.47 and approximately $57,159.00 worth of Delphy was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Delphy has traded down 11.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Delphy alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002911 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00047261 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $6.17 or 0.00017979 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002645 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002914 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $280.08 or 0.00815558 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00006025 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000335 BTC.

Delphy Coin Profile

Delphy (CRYPTO:DPY) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 30th, 2016. Delphy’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 62,199,848 coins. Delphy’s official Twitter account is @Delphy_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . Delphy’s official website is delphy.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Delphy is decentralised prediction market platform developed on the Ethereum network. Through the Delphy platform, users share their knowledge and predictions regarding the possibles outcomes of current & future events. At the moment Delphy is only focused on the digital assets markets, but their goal is to progress to different markets such as sports and politics. The DPY token is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token issue by Delphy, mainly used to buy/sell positions in the possible outcomes of an event. “

Delphy Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Delphy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Delphy should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Delphy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Delphy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Delphy and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.