Dent (DENT) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $33.32 Million

Dent (CURRENCY:DENT) traded up 15.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 25th. One Dent coin can currently be bought for $0.0025 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Dent has traded up 31.3% against the US dollar. Dent has a market cap of $244.97 million and $33.32 million worth of Dent was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Dent

Dent is a coin. Its launch date was July 12th, 2017. Dent’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 98,610,710,274 coins. The official website for Dent is www.dentwireless.com . Dent’s official Twitter account is @dentcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Dent is /r/dentcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Dent is a decentralized exchange for mobile data. It's based on the Ethereum blockchain, allowing mobile data to be sold, bought or donated through an automated bidding process much like currencies or goods. The data packages are smart contracts in Ethereum. The DENT token is required to purchase mobile data within the Dent platform. “

Dent Coin Trading

