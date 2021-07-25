Desjardins Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI)

Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) – Research analysts at Desjardins reduced their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for Rogers Communications in a report released on Thursday, July 22nd. Desjardins analyst J. Dubreuil now anticipates that the Wireless communications provider will earn $0.83 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.97. Desjardins has a “Buy” rating and a $76.00 price objective on the stock. Desjardins also issued estimates for Rogers Communications’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.81 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.55 EPS.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rogers Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on shares of Rogers Communications from $72.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Rogers Communications from C$77.00 to C$76.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Rogers Communications in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Rogers Communications from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.78.

NYSE RCI opened at $51.30 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.18. Rogers Communications has a 12-month low of $37.84 and a 12-month high of $53.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The company has a market capitalization of $25.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.50.

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.13. Rogers Communications had a net margin of 11.20% and a return on equity of 18.42%. The business had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be paid a $0.3974 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $1.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. Rogers Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.31%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Rogers Communications by 84.8% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 21,722,485 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,011,293,000 after purchasing an additional 9,968,026 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Rogers Communications in the 4th quarter valued at $167,225,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Rogers Communications by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 22,205,543 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,063,866,000 after purchasing an additional 1,817,283 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Rogers Communications in the 4th quarter valued at $69,772,000. Finally, Cidel Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Rogers Communications by 9,528.7% in the 1st quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,256,260 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $57,923,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243,213 shares in the last quarter. 43.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device and accessory financing, wireless home phone, device protection, text messaging, e-mail, global voice and data roaming, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device delivery services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands to approximately 10.9 million subscribers.

