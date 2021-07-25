Deutsche EuroShop AG (ETR:DEQ) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Deutsche EuroShop AG (ETR:DEQ) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the nine analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €18.65 ($21.94).

Several equities analysts recently commented on DEQ shares. Nord/LB set a €18.00 ($21.18) target price on Deutsche EuroShop in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €26.00 ($30.59) target price on Deutsche EuroShop and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Independent Research set a €15.00 ($17.65) target price on Deutsche EuroShop and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. DZ Bank restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Deutsche EuroShop in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €17.80 ($20.94) target price on Deutsche EuroShop and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th.

Deutsche EuroShop stock opened at €20.26 ($23.84) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.62, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $1.25 billion and a P/E ratio of -4.86. Deutsche EuroShop has a one year low of €9.28 ($10.92) and a one year high of €21.40 ($25.18). The stock’s 50 day moving average is €19.91.

Deutsche EuroShop AG is a German-based international real estate investment company headquartered in Hamburg. It is the largest German investor in shopping centers, and the country's only publicly traded company to do so exclusively. At the end of 2010 the firm held investments in 18 properties, of which 14 were in Germany, two in Poland and one each in Austria and Hungary.

