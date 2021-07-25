Deutsche Post AG (FRA:DPW) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Deutsche Post AG (FRA:DPW) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the fourteen brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is €61.06 ($71.84).

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €77.18 ($90.80) price target on shares of Deutsche Post in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Berenberg Bank set a €61.00 ($71.76) target price on shares of Deutsche Post and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Baader Bank set a €45.00 ($52.94) target price on shares of Deutsche Post in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €38.00 ($44.71) target price on shares of Deutsche Post in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €68.00 ($80.00) target price on shares of Deutsche Post in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th.

Get Deutsche Post alerts:

DPW traded up €0.80 ($0.94) during trading on Friday, hitting €59.37 ($69.85). 1,796,964 shares of the stock traded hands. The company has a 50-day moving average price of €56.53. Deutsche Post has a 12-month low of €30.52 ($35.91) and a 12-month high of €41.32 ($48.61).

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through five segments: Post & Parcel Germany; Express; Global Forwarding, Freight; Supply Chain; and eCommerce Solutions. The Post & Parcel Germany segment transports and delivers mail, letters, parcels, physical and hybrid letters, special products for merchandize, and registered mail to private and business customers.

Read More: What is Green Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Post Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Post and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.