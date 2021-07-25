Deutsche Wohnen SE (FRA:DWNI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Deutsche Wohnen SE (FRA:DWNI) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the sixteen analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €49.42 ($58.14).

DWNI has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a €53.00 ($62.35) target price on shares of Deutsche Wohnen and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley set a €48.00 ($56.47) target price on shares of Deutsche Wohnen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €49.00 ($57.65) price target on shares of Deutsche Wohnen and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. DZ Bank reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Deutsche Wohnen in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €51.00 ($60.00) price target on shares of Deutsche Wohnen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th.

Shares of FRA:DWNI opened at €51.12 ($60.14) on Friday. Deutsche Wohnen has a 52-week low of €30.48 ($35.86) and a 52-week high of €38.09 ($44.81). The stock has a fifty day moving average of €50.81.

Deutsche Wohnen SE develops and manages residential properties in Germany. The company operates through four segments: Residential Property Management, Disposals, Nursing home operators, and Nursing Properties. Its property portfolio consists of approximately 160,000 residential and commercial units; nursing properties with approximately 10,580 beds; and apartments for assisted living.

