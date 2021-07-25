Dev Protocol (DEV) Achieves Market Capitalization of $3.11 Million

Dev Protocol (CURRENCY:DEV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on July 25th. Dev Protocol has a market cap of $3.11 million and $123,280.00 worth of Dev Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Dev Protocol has traded up 8.9% against the dollar. One Dev Protocol coin can now be purchased for $2.78 or 0.00008158 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Dev Protocol alerts:

WINk (WIN) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000394 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00004558 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00008014 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0320 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000509 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $85.30 or 0.00250062 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000016 BTC.

About Dev Protocol

Dev Protocol (CRYPTO:DEV) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 16th, 2018. Dev Protocol’s total supply is 12,800,887 coins and its circulating supply is 1,118,005 coins. Dev Protocol’s official Twitter account is @DeviantCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Dev Protocol’s official website is devprtcl.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The Deviant Coin is a well-decentralized network of Masternodes without superfluous control and intermediaries/gatekeepers with more than 90% pure PoS Block reward phase and ensures lightning-fast and secured transaction, multi-wallets, encrypted messaging, stealth address for complete anonymity, low number of confirmations, low fees and limited number of total coin supply for faster increase of value. Since the Masternodes are constantly connected to the network & perform certain tasks, this allows the coin to achieve faster and more private transactions. “

Buying and Selling Dev Protocol

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dev Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dev Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dev Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Dev Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dev Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.