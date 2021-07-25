Devery (EVE) Price Hits $0.0041 on Major Exchanges

Devery (CURRENCY:EVE) traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on July 25th. In the last week, Devery has traded up 8.8% against the U.S. dollar. Devery has a total market capitalization of $256,612.45 and approximately $5,870.00 worth of Devery was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Devery coin can now be bought for $0.0041 or 0.00000012 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002901 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.47 or 0.00047843 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.29 or 0.00018254 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002662 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002905 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $281.72 or 0.00818151 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00006159 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000333 BTC.

About Devery

Devery (CRYPTO:EVE) is a coin. It was first traded on January 18th, 2018. Devery’s total supply is 99,998,697 coins and its circulating supply is 62,917,107 coins. The official website for Devery is devery.io . Devery’s official Twitter account is @deveryofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Devery is /r/deveryofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Devery is a blockchain powered, open-source, product verification protocol. The EVE token is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum network is the native token of the Devery platform. It is used to power the Devery verification platform which allows organisations to power the verification of products. “

Buying and Selling Devery

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Devery directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Devery should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Devery using one of the exchanges listed above.

