DEXTools (DEXT) Market Cap Reaches $25.08 Million

DEXTools (CURRENCY:DEXT) traded up 9.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 25th. DEXTools has a total market cap of $25.08 million and $223,531.00 worth of DEXTools was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DEXTools coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.26 or 0.00000669 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, DEXTools has traded up 28% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002609 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.75 or 0.00048910 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002674 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.19 or 0.00016147 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002613 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $316.22 or 0.00825055 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00005438 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000320 BTC.

About DEXTools

DEXTools is a coin. DEXTools’ total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 97,797,758 coins. DEXTools’ official website is www.dextools.io . DEXTools’ official Twitter account is @DEXToolsApp and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DEXTools is an Assistant App for Traders, which includes multiple tools to improve the users' trading. Powered by blockchain, The DEXT token is necessary to be able to subscribe to the application. “

Buying and Selling DEXTools

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEXTools directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DEXTools should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DEXTools using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

