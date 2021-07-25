DFI.Money Hits One Day Volume of $28.70 Million (YFII)

DFI.Money (CURRENCY:YFII) traded 2.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 25th. DFI.Money has a market capitalization of $97.72 million and approximately $28.70 million worth of DFI.Money was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DFI.Money coin can now be purchased for about $2,531.85 or 0.07248035 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, DFI.Money has traded up 2.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get DFI.Money alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002861 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.55 or 0.00047370 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.09 or 0.00017443 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002866 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $287.03 or 0.00821689 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00006048 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000331 BTC.

DFI.Money Coin Profile

DFI.Money (CRYPTO:YFII) is a coin. It launched on July 26th, 2020. DFI.Money’s total supply is 39,375 coins and its circulating supply is 38,596 coins. The official website for DFI.Money is dfi.money/# . DFI.Money’s official Twitter account is @FinanceYfii

According to CryptoCompare, “DFI.Money (YFII) is a Decentralized Finance (DeFi) platform which aims to build products on aggregated liquidity provision, leveraged trading, automated marketing making, and more. DFI.Money (YFII) is a fork of yearn.finance (YFI), after yEarn Improvement Proposal #8 (YIP-8) which proposed to prolong the minting of the platform utility token YFI by another 2 months and with a weekly-halving emission curve was rejected. The YFII token is the native utility token of the DFI.Money platform. Users can earn it by contributing liquidity to DFI.Money's aggregated liquidity pool, and use the token for platform governance. DFI.Money currently provides a profit optimizing service for lending providers, moving providers' funds between lending protocols such as Aave, and Compound autonomously for highest return. Future strategies are being developed in its vaults section. “

Buying and Selling DFI.Money

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DFI.Money directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DFI.Money should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DFI.Money using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DFI.Money Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DFI.Money and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.