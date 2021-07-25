DFSocial Gaming Price Reaches $414.02 on Top Exchanges (DFSOCIAL)

DFSocial Gaming (CURRENCY:DFSOCIAL) traded 33% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on July 25th. Over the last week, DFSocial Gaming has traded up 150.5% against the US dollar. One DFSocial Gaming coin can currently be purchased for approximately $414.02 or 0.01158367 BTC on exchanges. DFSocial Gaming has a total market cap of $3.11 million and $544,619.00 worth of DFSocial Gaming was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About DFSocial Gaming

DFSocial Gaming launched on December 12th, 2020. DFSocial Gaming’s total supply is 21,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,500 coins. DFSocial Gaming’s official Twitter account is @DFSocial_Gaming

According to CryptoCompare, “DFSocial Team's mission is to develop a value-added token and community-centred product. DFSocial Gaming aims to bring together the services of decentralized finance protocols (staking and farming) and gaming. The long-term vision is a gaming platform with a mobile app, so holders can earn gaming rewards. “

DFSocial Gaming Coin Trading

