Dfyn Network Reaches Market Cap of $25.09 Million (DFYN)

Dfyn Network (CURRENCY:DFYN) traded 11.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on July 25th. One Dfyn Network coin can currently be purchased for about $1.38 or 0.00004027 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Dfyn Network has traded down 19.1% against the U.S. dollar. Dfyn Network has a total market cap of $25.09 million and approximately $3.37 million worth of Dfyn Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002925 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001741 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.29 or 0.00038877 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $42.26 or 0.00123613 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $47.88 or 0.00140057 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $34,014.71 or 0.99491547 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002839 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $297.05 or 0.00868858 BTC.

Dfyn Network Profile

Dfyn Network’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,229,094 coins. Dfyn Network’s official Twitter account is @_DFyn

Dfyn Network Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dfyn Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dfyn Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dfyn Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

