Dialog Semiconductor (OTCMKTS:DLGNF) vs. Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) Head-To-Head Analysis

Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) and Dialog Semiconductor (OTCMKTS:DLGNF) are both mid-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Daqo New Energy and Dialog Semiconductor’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Daqo New Energy $675.60 million 6.43 $129.20 million $1.72 34.34 Dialog Semiconductor $1.38 billion 3.96 $84.50 million $3.32 23.04

Daqo New Energy has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Dialog Semiconductor. Dialog Semiconductor is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Daqo New Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Daqo New Energy has a beta of 0.72, suggesting that its share price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Dialog Semiconductor has a beta of 1.75, suggesting that its share price is 75% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Daqo New Energy and Dialog Semiconductor, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Daqo New Energy 0 2 3 0 2.60 Dialog Semiconductor 0 8 3 0 2.27

Daqo New Energy presently has a consensus target price of $88.92, suggesting a potential upside of 50.52%. Given Daqo New Energy’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Daqo New Energy is more favorable than Dialog Semiconductor.

Profitability

This table compares Daqo New Energy and Dialog Semiconductor’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Daqo New Energy 23.49% 23.90% 14.23% Dialog Semiconductor 6.50% 17.14% 13.25%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

54.8% of Daqo New Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Daqo New Energy beats Dialog Semiconductor on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Daqo New Energy Company Profile

Daqo New Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufactures in the People's Republic of China. The photovoltaic product manufactures further process its polysilicon into ingots, wafers, cells, and modules for solar power solutions. It offers ready-to-use polysilicon, and packaged to meet crucible stacking, pulling, and solidification products. The company was formerly known as Mega Stand International Limited and changed its name to Daqo New Energy Corp. in August 2009. Daqo New Energy Corp. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

Dialog Semiconductor Company Profile

Dialog Semiconductor Plc engages in the design, development, and marketing of integrated circuit (IC) products. It operates through the following segments: Custom Mixed Signal (CMS), Advanced Mixed Signal (AMS), Connectivity and Audio (C&A), and Industrial IoT. The CMS segment provides custom ICs designed to meet the needs of the customers in the mobile, industrial, automotive, computing and storage markets. The AMS segment offers standard products including CMICs, AC/DC converter solutions for smaller, fast charging power adaptors for portable devices as well as LED drivers for backlighting and solid state lighting products. The C&A segment includes standard products incorporating short-range wireless, digital cordless, Bluetooth low energy, VoIP, and low-power Wi-Fi technologies. The Industrial IoT segment consists of products enabling smart factory and building automation including non-volatile memory (NVM) ICs, industrial communication ICs, custom-designed ASICs and embedded systems, servers, and software. The company was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Reading, the United Kingdom.

