Diametric Capital LP Acquires 41,672 Shares of WisdomTree Investments, Inc. (NASDAQ:WETF)

Diametric Capital LP boosted its holdings in shares of WisdomTree Investments, Inc. (NASDAQ:WETF) by 11.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 394,752 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,672 shares during the period. WisdomTree Investments makes up approximately 1.9% of Diametric Capital LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Diametric Capital LP owned 0.26% of WisdomTree Investments worth $2,467,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in WisdomTree Investments during the first quarter worth about $135,000. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of WisdomTree Investments in the fourth quarter valued at about $82,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of WisdomTree Investments by 20.0% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 162,684 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 27,163 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of WisdomTree Investments by 2.5% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 786,470 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,916,000 after purchasing an additional 18,846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of WisdomTree Investments by 38.2% in the first quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 667,800 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,174,000 after purchasing an additional 184,700 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered WisdomTree Investments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on WisdomTree Investments from $7.25 to $6.75 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. WisdomTree Investments currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.28.

NASDAQ WETF traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $5.85. 487,058 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,166,958. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $875.10 million, a PE ratio of -53.18 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. WisdomTree Investments, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.06 and a fifty-two week high of $7.38.

WisdomTree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The asset manager reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $72.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.40 million. WisdomTree Investments had a positive return on equity of 14.87% and a negative net margin of 4.52%. The business’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that WisdomTree Investments, Inc. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 11th. WisdomTree Investments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.00%.

WisdomTree Investments Profile

WisdomTree Investments, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an exchange-traded funds (ETFs) sponsor and asset manager. It offers ETFs in equities, currency, fixed income, and alternatives asset classes. The company also licenses its indexes to third parties for proprietary products, as well as offers a platform to promote the use of WisdomTree ETFs in 401(k) plans.

